Authorities seek two who tried to pass stolen checks at Pawleys Island grocery store

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Two suspects are wanted for trying to pass stolen checks. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two people accused of trying to cash three checks that had been reported stolen.

According to a GCSO press release, the two went into a grocery store in the Pawleys Island area on Oct. 31 and presented the checks.

They were seen on surveillance video riding bicycles.

Anyone who recognizes the two should contact the GCSO at (843) 546-5101 or text a tip to 274637 and enter the word GCSOTIP.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.