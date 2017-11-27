Hartsville man charged with armed robbery of Pee Dee gas station

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

A suspect has been charged with the armed robbery of a Lake City convenience store. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville man has been charged in connection with the armed robbery of a Lake City convenience store over the weekend.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Dwight Alonso Littles, Jr., 28, was taken into custody in Williamsburg County for an unrelated offense. He will face one count of armed robbery for the Lake City incident.

FCSO deputies responded to the Murphy Gas Station and Convenience Store on Loop Road in Lake City at 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, the release stated. The suspect allegedly entered the store, threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded money.

Once getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene, according to the press release. Video surveillance cameras captured the robbery.

