Hartsville waterpark expansion expected to be finished by summer 2018

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The waterpark expansion project in the city of Hartsville continues to see progress.

According to a press release, water features are beginning to be mapped and park layouts created. House Speaker Jay Lucas joined members of the Hartsville City Council for a groundbreaking earlier this month. City administration and parks committee members were also in attendance.

“While our priority is giving a new and wonderful recreation opportunity to Hartsville’s citizens, we anticipate a significant number of regional visitors will come here to enjoy the new waterpark,” parks committee chairwoman Nancy McGee said in a statement. “It is sure to make a positive economic impact on our city.”

With the expansion of the Piratesville Splash Pad, the city of Hartsville aims to broaden its reputation as a regional tourism destination, the release stated. Since opening on July 4, 2013, the Piratesville Splash Pad has averaged over 20,000 attendees per season.

The new waterpark will host a capacity of 1,300 visitors, more than eight times the current Splash Pad, according to the press release. Additional waterpark features include a 1,000-foot lazy river, a zero entry pool, a wave pool, a speed body slide, a pair of tubular water slides and three mat racing slides. Cabana rentals, party huts and food trucks will also be available.

Officials expects the waterpark expansion to be completed by summer 2018.

