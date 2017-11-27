Mother says missing NC boy may be with grandparents in Surfside - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Mother says missing NC boy may be with grandparents in Surfside Beach area

Gregg James Ullrich (Source: Photo provided by mother) Gregg James Ullrich (Source: Photo provided by mother)
Ullrich's mother believes he is with his grandmother, Vickie Lynn Burke (Source: Photo provided by mother) Ullrich's mother believes he is with his grandmother, Vickie Lynn Burke (Source: Photo provided by mother)
Ullrich's mother believes he is also with his grandfather, James A Burke (Source: Photo provided by mother) Ullrich's mother believes he is also with his grandfather, James A Burke (Source: Photo provided by mother)
The boy's mother says his grandparents drive a dark purple 2009 Cadillac sedan with NC plates. (Image provided by mother) The boy's mother says his grandparents drive a dark purple 2009 Cadillac sedan with NC plates. (Image provided by mother)
The mother says they also drive a metallic red 2010 Cadillac SRX SUV with NC plates. (Source: Image provided by mother) The mother says they also drive a metallic red 2010 Cadillac SRX SUV with NC plates. (Source: Image provided by mother)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A mother in North Carolina has reported her 9-year-old son as missing, and she believes he may be in the Myrtle Beach or Surfside Beach area.

Gregg James Ullrich was reported missing from the Charlotte suburb Mint Hill, by his mother last week. She says he was last seen with his grandparents, Vickie Lynn Burke, 60, and James A. Burke, 75. She said they are known to visit the Myrtle Beach area and were possibly in the Surfside Beach area on the Thanksgiving holiday.

Captain Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed that the mother reported her child missing to them and to Mint Hill Police. He said that Mint Hill Police are investigating, and the MBPD is assisting them with their investigation. The information provided on the missing boy was disseminated to MBPD officers.

An official with Mint Hill Police confirmed that there is a missing persons case open, and there is an entry in the National Crime Information Center. However, the official said Friday that they do not believe the child is in danger.

Gregg Ullrich is described in the missing person flyer as a 9-year-old male, about 4 feet tall, weighing 70 pounds with dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

The flyer notes that Vickie Burke and James Burke are known to drive a dark purple 2009 Cadillac sedan and a metallic red 2010 Cadillac SRX, both with North Carolina plates.

The flyer asks that anyone with information contact MBPD at 843-918-1300 or Mint Hill Police at 704-361-3731.

Below is a flyer provided by the boy's mother:

