Agencies offer $10K reward after roughly 30 guns stolen from Aynor gun store

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) – About 30 guns were stolen from Rivertown Auction Company and Gun Store in Aynor on Saturday, the owner confirmed.

Owner Mr. Burris said the burglars cut the power to the store at around 4 a.m. Saturday. They stole 10 AR-15 rifles and 15 to 20 Glocks. The store's front door was broken in, and is now boarded up.

"They cleaned the back wall of ARs out and busted the cabinets and got a lot of pistols. Undetermined amount of guns right now," Burris said.

He added the stolen guns amount to around $20,000, not including the damage to the store.

Aynor police responded to the burglary, with assistance from Horry County Police, according to Burris.

According to a press release, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total of $10,000.

The HCPD and the ATF are investigating. There is no information on a suspect at this time.

"Anything anyone’s got to say out there or knows anything about it, please contact Horry County police or ATF," Burris said.

