About 30 guns stolen from Aynor gun store Saturday, owner confirms

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) – About 30 guns were stolen from Rivertown Auction Company and Gun Store in Aynor on Saturday, the owner confirmed.

Owner Blake Burris said the burglars cut the power to the store at around 4 a.m. Saturday. They stole 10 AR-15 rifles and 15 to 20 Glocks. The store's front door was broken in, and is now boarded up.

Aynor Police responded to the burglary, with assistance from Horry County Police, according to owner Blake Burris.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now offering a $2,000 reward, according to information from the Horry County Police Department. The HCPD and the ATF are investigating. There is no information on a suspect at this time.

Reporter Erin Edwards is reporting on this crime - tune in to WMBF News beginning at 4 p.m. for her reports.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.