Man dies after being stabbed during fight in Maxton, NC, officials say

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MAXTON, NC (WMBF) – A 44-year-old man died in the hospital last Thursday after being stabbed at a woman’s house during a fight with another man over domestic issues involving the woman, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eddie Ammons was reportedly stabbed after a physical confrontation with another man in the yard of a home on Midway Road in Maxton, according to a release from the RCSO. When deputies arrived, Ammons was unconscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

An investigation revealed the incident was connected to domestic issues between Ammons and the woman who lives at the home where he was stabbed, the release states.

An autopsy was conducted and it was determined that he died as a result of a single stab wound, officials stated.

No charges have been filed in this case, the release concludes.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.