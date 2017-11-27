2 boaters safe after boat capsizes in Great Pee Dee River

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people are safe and accounted for after their boat overturned in the Great Pee Dee River off Highway 34 in Darlington County Monday morning, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Kilgo said two people were on the boat when it capsized. Initially, officials were searching for one boater, but they were since located and brought to the shoreline.

WMBF News will provide more details on this incident when they become available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.