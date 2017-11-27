LIVE: Prince Harry and fiancee to make first appearance as engaged couple
Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.
Copyright 2017 WIS/WMBF. All rights reserved.
One person was injured after being struck by a bullet in the 1800 block of Prince Street in Georgetown on Monday afternoon.More >>
One person was injured after being struck by a bullet in the 1800 block of Prince Street in Georgetown on Monday afternoon.More >>
Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two people accused of trying to cash three checks that had been reported stolen.More >>
Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two people accused of trying to cash three checks that had been reported stolen.More >>
About 30 guns were stolen from Rivertown Auction Company and Gun Store in Aynor on Saturday, the owner confirmed. Owner Blake Burris said the burglars cut the power to the store at around 4 a.m. Saturday. They stole 10 AR-15 rifles and 15 to 20 Glocks. The store's front door was broken in, and is now boarded up.More >>
About 30 guns were stolen from Rivertown Auction Company and Gun Store in Aynor on Saturday, the owner confirmed. Owner Blake Burris said the burglars cut the power to the store at around 4 a.m. Saturday. They stole 10 AR-15 rifles and 15 to 20 Glocks. The store's front door was broken in, and is now boarded up.More >>
A Hartsville man has been charged in connection with the armed robbery of a Lake City convenience store over the weekend.More >>
A Hartsville man has been charged in connection with the armed robbery of a Lake City convenience store over the weekend.More >>
The new waterpark will host a capacity of 1,300 visitors, more than eight times the current Splash Pad, according to the press release.More >>
The new waterpark will host a capacity of 1,300 visitors, more than eight times the current Splash Pad, according to the press release.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
Trump has been criticized for the slur against Sen. Elizabeth Warren since he first used it during his presidential campaign.More >>
Trump has been criticized for the slur against Sen. Elizabeth Warren since he first used it during his presidential campaign.More >>
LSU will change the name of Raphael Semmes Road which runs in front of the Student Union. The road was named after a confederate officer.More >>
LSU will change the name of Raphael Semmes Road which runs in front of the Student Union. The road was named after a confederate officer.More >>
A mother in North Carolina has reported her 9-year-old son as missing, and she believes he may be in the Myrtle Beach or Surfside Beach area. Gregg James Ullrich was reported missing from the Charlotte suburb Mint Hill, by his mother last week.More >>
A mother in North Carolina has reported her 9-year-old son as missing, and she believes he may be in the Myrtle Beach or Surfside Beach area. Gregg James Ullrich was reported missing from the Charlotte suburb Mint Hill, by his mother last week.More >>
The murder of three people Sunday evening is linked to the fatal shooting of a man at a gas station in Zachary that same day, authorities confirmed on Monday.More >>
The murder of three people Sunday evening is linked to the fatal shooting of a man at a gas station in Zachary that same day, authorities confirmed on Monday.More >>
According to Sharkey County Coroner, Alex Jennings Sr. and Alex Jennings Jr. were shot to death. We are waiting for more details from police.More >>
According to Sharkey County Coroner, Alex Jennings Sr. and Alex Jennings Jr. were shot to death. We are waiting for more details from police.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
Shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday, up more than 16 percent from a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics.More >>
Shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday, up more than 16 percent from a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics.More >>