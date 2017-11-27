FIRST ALERT: Chilly mornings give way to midweek warmup

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A frosty start to Monday will give way to a mild and tranquil week ahead.

This back to work and school Monday starts off clear, cold and frosty with temperatures in the middle and upper 30s in the Grand Strand and lower 30s across the Pee Dee where frost is likely in many spots.

This afternoon will turn milder as temperatures reach into the lower 60 under completely blue skies. Another clear night Monday leads to another cool start Tuesday morning in the mid to upper 30s across the Pee Dee and near 40 in the Grand Strand.

After Tuesday, the thermometer is heading up. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s to near 70 by Wednesday and Thursday. We stay dry through the week, with only a small chance of a few showers as a cold front moves through on Friday.

The front will deliver a slight cool down by the upcoming weekend.