How to protect yourself from hackers this Cyber Monday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

How to protect yourself from hackers this Cyber Monday

By Marissa Tansino, Video Journalist
Connect
You shouldn’t click links you don’t recognize. Instead, go directly to the website yourself and make the purchase that way (Source: WMBF News). You shouldn’t click links you don’t recognize. Instead, go directly to the website yourself and make the purchase that way (Source: WMBF News).

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – While shoppers are getting ready to save big for Cyber Monday, it’s important to remember to be on the lookout for hackers on the world wide web, according to CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Coastal Carolinas, John D’Ambrosio.

Shoppers should be aware of public WiFi networks. D’Ambrosio said if you sign into a public WiFi network, it might not be secure and you could risk the chance of your credit card or debit card information being stolen if you enter it and make a purchase.

It is important to check the website URL’s as well. One way to tell if the website you are at is secure is to check for the “https.” The letter “s” stands for secure and encrypted, according to D’Ambrosio.

You shouldn’t click links you don’t recognize. Instead, go directly to the website yourself and make the purchase that way.

"Anybody can look like anything on the internet. It doesn't take much to look like IBM in terms of the internet and that's why so many people are susceptible to being cheated," said D’Ambrosio.

It’s also important to be aware of gift basket scams. D’Ambrosio said typically, someone who is victim to a gift basket scam will likely get an email telling them they will be receiving a gift basket, and to make sure they will be home to accept the delivery. Then, D’Ambrosio said the gift basket will come and contain things like wine, and the person delivering it will say because there is wine in the basket, they need to collect a $2 delivery fee in the form of credit card only, and steal information that way.

D’Ambrosio also recommends not providing personal information to anyone that doesn’t need to have it. On the topic of free coupons, D’Ambrosio said in some cases free coupons come with personal information, potentially meaning it could be a scam as well.

Before you start adding gifts to your cart at big name retailer websites, D’Ambrosio said you can still save big online and stay local.

Check your local businesses first to see if they have what you need at the price you want to pay before checking the larger scale websites. D’Ambrosio said this can help our area’s economy while you still benefit from a great deal.

"It helps to create jobs locally, if you can find it, and I'm sure you can find almost anything along the Grand Strand, that you don’t have to go away from the Grand Strand to do your shopping,” he said.

Last year, $3.45 billion was generated in sales on Cyber Monday according to D’Ambrosio, 47 percent of those sales coming from mobile devices.

If you are victim to a scam or have consumer questions, D’Ambrosio said to contact the Better Business Bureau for your area.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Chilly mornings give way to midweek warmup

    FIRST ALERT: Chilly mornings give way to midweek warmup

    Monday, November 27 2017 7:14 AM EST2017-11-27 12:14:32 GMT
    Temperature trend this weekTemperature trend this week
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A frosty start to Monday will give way to a mild and tranquil week ahead.  This back to work and school Monday starts off clear, cold and frosty with temperatures in the middle and upper 30s in the Grand Strand and lower 30s across the Pee Dee where frost is likely in many spots.  This afternoon will turn milder as temperatures reach into the lower 60 under completely blue skies. Another clear night Monday leads to another cool start Tuesday morning...More >>
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A frosty start to Monday will give way to a mild and tranquil week ahead.  This back to work and school Monday starts off clear, cold and frosty with temperatures in the middle and upper 30s in the Grand Strand and lower 30s across the Pee Dee where frost is likely in many spots.  This afternoon will turn milder as temperatures reach into the lower 60 under completely blue skies. Another clear night Monday leads to another cool start Tuesday morning...More >>

  • How to protect yourself from hackers this Cyber Monday

    How to protect yourself from hackers this Cyber Monday

    Monday, November 27 2017 5:25 AM EST2017-11-27 10:25:32 GMT
    You shouldn’t click links you don’t recognize. Instead, go directly to the website yourself and make the purchase that way (Source: WMBF News).You shouldn’t click links you don’t recognize. Instead, go directly to the website yourself and make the purchase that way (Source: WMBF News).

    While shoppers are getting ready to save big for Cyber Monday, it’s important to remember to be on the lookout for hackers on the world wide web, according to CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Coastal Carolinas, John D’Ambrosio. Shoppers should be aware of public WiFi networks.

    More >>

    While shoppers are getting ready to save big for Cyber Monday, it’s important to remember to be on the lookout for hackers on the world wide web, according to CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Coastal Carolinas, John D’Ambrosio. Shoppers should be aware of public WiFi networks.

    More >>

  • Report: Suspect in 'Scream' mask robs gas station, hits clerk in face with gun

    Report: Suspect in 'Scream' mask robs gas station, hits clerk in face with gun

    Monday, November 27 2017 4:43 AM EST2017-11-27 09:43:31 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A gas station clerk in Myrtle Beach was hit in the face with a pistol and robbed early Saturday morning by a suspect wearing a “Scream” mask, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

    More >>

    A gas station clerk in Myrtle Beach was hit in the face with a pistol and robbed early Saturday morning by a suspect wearing a “Scream” mask, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly