Report: Suspect in 'Scream' mask robs gas station, hits clerk in face with gun

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A gas station clerk in Myrtle Beach was hit in the face with a pistol and robbed early Saturday morning by a suspect wearing a “Scream” mask, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an armed robbery call at a gas station in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue South, the report states.

The clerk told police the suspect jumped over the counter, hit him below the left eye with a pistol, and demanded money from the register. There was about $48 in the register, according to the police report. The suspect also requested lottery tickets and the clerk’s cell phone, to prevent him from calling police.

The suspect then told the clerk to remain on the floor, and threatened to shoot him if he did not abide, the report states. The suspect then left the store and fled towards the back of the building.

The clerk told police the suspect was wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, white shoes and a white “Scream” mask. He said the suspect was about 6-feet-3-inches tall with a slim build, weighing about 140 pounds.

The responding officer found white gloves behind the store and a piece of paper with the suspect’s shoe print, the report states. The clerk told police that video surveillance was also available.

