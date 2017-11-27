Police arrest suspect accused of robbing gas station while in a 'Scream' mask

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested the suspect wanted for robbing a convenience store on Monday while wearing a "Scream" mask.

According to online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Brandon Lee Alston, 33, was taken into custody Friday and charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and lottery fraud.

The suspect is accused of hitting a gas station clerk in the face with a pistol and robbing him early Saturday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department report.

At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an armed robbery call at a gas station in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue South, the report states.

The clerk told police the suspect jumped over the counter, hit him below the left eye with a pistol, and demanded money from the register. There was about $48 in the register, according to the police report. The suspect also requested lottery tickets and the clerk’s cell phone, to prevent him from calling police.

The suspect then told the clerk to remain on the floor, and threatened to shoot him if he did not abide, the report states. The suspect then left the store and fled toward the back of the building.

According to the report, the responding officer found white gloves behind the store and a piece of paper with the suspect’s shoe print.

