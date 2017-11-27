SC Winter Weather Prep Week offers tips on severe winter weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – This week, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division is sharing tips on preparing for severe winter weather.

The SCEMD began 2017 South Carolina Winter Weather Preparedness Week on Sunday by posting the first part of a severe winter weather guide, which includes information on winter weather terms, emergency information, winter checklists, and more.

View the guide in PDF format below:

