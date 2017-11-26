Booth's Christmas Tree Farm open after February tornado

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Owners of the Booth Christmas Tree Farm in Conway say they're having their most successful season yet, despite being hit hard by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 and a tornado just months later.

The Booth family has been growing and selling Christmas Trees for 55 years.

"My grandfather started it in 62 and my father took over when he passed and me and my father both work the farm," said Lauren Booth.

Booth explains that back in February, she wasn't even sure if opening was possible.

"The day that it happened and I saw all the damage I thought I don't know if we can fix this," said Booth.

The Farm was hit hard by Hurricane Matthew. Then, just four months later in February, a tornado touched down near the farm, completely destroying barns and damaging four structures.



"The storms basically did the most damage to our structures as far as our barns," she said. "We had three barns completely wiped out by it."



Booth says repairs to the structures cost around $20,000. The tornado also destroyed 200 to 400 Christmas trees.

"We still have stuff that still needs to be done. One barn has rubble that we have to get out, but it's still a work in progress," she explains.

Despite a rocky start to the year, Booth says this is one of the most successful seasons so far. Especially over thanksgiving weekend, hundreds of people gathered at the farm to not only get their Christmas tree, but also to meet Santa, go on a hayride, and enjoy other festive activities.

"It feels good for the family tradition to be carried on," said Booth.



