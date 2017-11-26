FIRST ALERT: Near freezing temperatures start off the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another cold snap greets us as we get back into the routine after Thanksgiving weekend.

The clear skies and the chilliest weather will arrive tonight with readings dropping into the upper 30s at the beach and lower to middle 30s in the Pee Dee.

Monday afternoon will reach into the upper 50s, under completely blue skies. Another clear night Monday leads to another cool start Tuesday morning in the mid to upper 30s.

After Tuesday, the thermometer is looking up. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s to near 70 by Wednesday and Thursday. We stay dry through the week, with only a small chance as a front moves through on Friday.

Next weekend is trending calm and cooler with highs close to average in the low 60s.