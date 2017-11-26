One injured in Florence shooting Sunday afternoon

While shoppers are getting ready to save big for Cyber Monday, it’s important to remember to be on the lookout for hackers on the world wide web, according to CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Coastal Carolinas, John D’Ambrosio. Shoppers should be aware of public WiFi networks.More >>
A gas station clerk in Myrtle Beach was hit in the face with a pistol and robbed early Saturday morning by a suspect wearing a “Scream” mask, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.More >>
This week, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division is sharing tips on preparing for severe winter weather. The SCEMD began 2017 South Carolina Winter Weather Preparedness Week on Sunday by posting the first part of a severe winter weather guide, which includes information on winter weather terms, emergency information, winter checklists, and more.More >>
Owners of the Booth Christmas Tree Farm in Conway say they're having their most successful season yet, despite being hit hard by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 and a tornado just months later. The Booth family has been growing and selling Christmas Trees for 55 years.More >>
The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Witnesses say the suspect walked into the store with his hands up, brandishing the gun, as he yelled and screamed.More >>
The device, marketed as a bark deterrent, produces a high frequency tone that only dogs and young people can hear.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
It's something you might not expect on church grounds: a repair shop.More >>
Musician Nick Lachey turned to his Twitter followers for help tracking down the suspect who shot an employee at his downtown Cincinnati bar on Thanksgiving morning.More >>
There is no vaccine to prevent RSV infection yet, but scientists are working to develop one.More >>
One of the "West Memphis 3" is behind bars following an arrest over the weekend in Arkansas.More >>
