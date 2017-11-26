One injured in Florence shooting Sunday afternoon

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Florence Sunday afternoon, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Emery Lane. The victim’s injury is not believed to be life threatening.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this incident, at this time there is no word on suspects.

Check back with WMBF News for more information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.