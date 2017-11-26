One charged in weekend shooting death of 17-year-old in Dillon

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly weekend shooting in Dillon that killed a 17-year-old.

According to an incident report from the Dillon Police Department, 21-year-old Stacy Malik Davis was arrested Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Chief Lane previously said the shooting occurred on South 3rd Avenue in Dillon on Saturday. The victim, identified as 17-year-old Shaheem Lyons, of Dillon, later died at the hospital, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley, who ruled the teen's death as a homicide.

According to the report, two witnesses on the scene told officers the suspect shot the victim after accusing him of burglarizing his father's home.

