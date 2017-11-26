One charged in weekend shooting death of 17-year-old in Dillon - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One charged in weekend shooting death of 17-year-old in Dillon

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Stacy Davis (Source: Dillon County Detention Center) Stacy Davis (Source: Dillon County Detention Center)

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly weekend shooting in Dillon that killed a 17-year-old. 

According to an incident report from the Dillon Police Department, 21-year-old Stacy Malik Davis was arrested Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Chief Lane previously said the shooting occurred on South 3rd Avenue in Dillon on Saturday. The victim, identified as 17-year-old Shaheem Lyons, of Dillon, later died at the hospital, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley, who ruled the teen's death as a homicide. 

According to the report, two witnesses on the scene told officers the suspect shot the victim after accusing him of burglarizing his father's home. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly