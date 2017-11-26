Dillon Police investigating Saturday afternoon deadly shooting

Dillon Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon, according to Chief David Lane. Chief Lane tells WMBF News the shooting occurred on South 3rd Avenue in Dillon. The victim later died at the hospital. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. Dillon Police do have a suspect, however, that suspect has not been arrested yet.More >>
The Darlington Police Department is searching for a woman who they say stabbed her boyfriend during an argument Saturday night, according to Lt. Kim Nelson. The incident occurred on Edwards Avenue in Darlington around 9:00pm. The boyfriend was stabbed in the hip, but the injury is non-life threatening.
A South Carolina county says it paid scammers $56,000 after they pretended to be a county employee. Spartanburg County deputies say an impostor used the name and information of a county official to email a former county finance manager asking for a wire transfer of money.
Shoppers hit the stores Saturday to support locally owned businesses for Small Business Saturday. This was the 7th year for Small Business Saturday and many businesses in the Market Common said it was the most successful one yet. "Its just fun there's usually something unique. Its not the basic stuff it's stuff you're not going to find in the store," said Darlene Johnson.
Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has died after he rolled up his father's pickup truck window on his neck at a South Carolina construction site. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said the father started the truck with his son inside to warm up around 6 p.m. Wednesday, then went out to gather his tools at the site in Seneca. Addis says when the father came back, he found McCarson Porter unconscious with the power window pressing his neck against the truck's frame.
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.
Information from the Florida Highway Patrol suggested the shooting stemmed from a road-rage incident. A 37-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl had minor injuries, but bullet holes on the right side of the car suggest it could have been worse.
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.
Mullen is 69-46 as the Bulldogs' head coach, six wins shy of tying Jackie Sherrill's all-time mark for most career wins at the school.
A Minnesota woman with down syndrome is taking the internet by storm after a beauty pageant.
