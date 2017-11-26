Dillon Police investigating Saturday afternoon deadly shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Dillon Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon, according to Chief David Lane.

Chief Lane tells WMBF News the shooting occurred on South 3rd Avenue in Dillon. The victim later died at the hospital. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Dillon Police do have a suspect, however, that suspect has not been arrested yet. Check back with WMBF News for more information.

