17-year-old killed in Dillon shooting Saturday afternoon

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Dillon Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon, according to Chief David Lane.

Chief Lane tells WMBF News the shooting occurred on South 3rd Avenue in Dillon. The victim, identified as 17-year-old Shaheem Lyons, of Dillon, later died at the hospital, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Grimsley has ruled Lyon's death a homicide.

Dillon Police do have a suspect, however, that suspect has not been arrested yet. Check back with WMBF News for more information.

