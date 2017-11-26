Darlington Police searching for woman who stabbed boyfriend after argument

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Police Department is searching for a woman who they say stabbed her boyfriend during an argument Saturday night, according to Lt. Kim Nelson.

The incident occurred on Edwards Avenue in Darlington around 9:00pm. The boyfriend was stabbed in the hip, but the injury is non-life threatening.

Police say the woman fled after the incident and they are working on putting out warrants for her arrest.

At this time, the woman’s identity has not been released, check back with WMBF News for more information. If you have any information, please call the Darlington Police Department at (843) 398-4028.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.