Scammers use employee's name to take $56,000 from Spartanburg county

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina county says it paid scammers $56,000 after they pretended to be a county employee.

Spartanburg County deputies say an impostor used the name and information of a county official to email a former county finance manager asking for a wire transfer of money.

Authorities say employees twice wired money to the imposter's account.

Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Kevin Bobo told the Herald-Journal of Spartanburg that the county has been able to recover all but about $4,000 of the $56,000 taken.

Bobo says the case remains under investigation and the former manager is not a suspect.

County Administrator Katherine O'Neill says the county increased training about internet fraud and already had procedures in place to try and prevent these types of wire transfers.

Information from: Herald-Journal, http://www.goupstate.com/

    Dillon Police investigating Saturday afternoon deadly shooting

     Dillon Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon, according to Chief David Lane. Chief Lane tells WMBF News the shooting occurred on South 3rd Avenue in Dillon. The victim later died at the hospital. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. Dillon Police do have a suspect, however, that suspect has not been arrested yet. 

  Darlington Police searching for woman who stabbed boyfriend after argument

    The Darlington Police Department is searching for a woman who they say stabbed her boyfriend during an argument Saturday night, according to Lt. Kim Nelson. The incident occurred on Edwards Avenue in Darlington around 9:00pm. The boyfriend was stabbed in the hip, but the injury is non-life threatening.  

    A South Carolina county says it paid scammers $56,000 after they pretended to be a county employee. Spartanburg County deputies say an impostor used the name and information of a county official to email a former county finance manager asking for a wire transfer of money. 

