Shoppers hit the stores for Small Business Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shoppers hit the stores Saturday to support locally owned businesses for Small Business Saturday. This was the 7th year for Small Business Saturday and many businesses in the Market Common said it was the most successful one yet.

"Its just fun there's usually something unique. Its not the basic stuff it's stuff you're not going to find in the store," said Darlene Johnson.

Small business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010. The shopping holiday is an effort to support more than the economy, it supports the businesses and communities that towns across the United States depend on throughout the year.

"It makes people aware, it gets them out, they get to see things they don't normally see. And when you spend local the money stays local," said Laura Browning.

Browning is not only a business owner, but also a small business shopper.

"I do a lot of my shopping here in the Market Common and you can see the same $20 bill go from store to store to store," said Browning.

Other shoppers in the Market Common said they enjoy shopping local, not only to give back to the economy, but also to learn about the people in their community.