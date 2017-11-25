SC boy, 2, dies after neck gets caught in pickup's power window

Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has died after he rolled up his father's pickup truck window on his neck at a South Carolina construction site. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said the father started the truck with his son inside to warm up around 6 p.m. Wednesday, then went out to gather his tools at the site in Seneca. Addis says when the father came back, he found McCarson Porter unconscious with the power window pressing his neck against the truck's frame.More >>
One person has been transported to the hospital after an early morning accident on Highway 701, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The single-vehicle overturned at 7840 Highway 701 and one person was trapped.More >>
The City of Conway began the second annual Celebration of Lights Friday evening. The event is a light show guests can drive through. It’s a one-mile course that goes near downtown Conway.More >>
The Hartsville Fire Department kicked off their annual Boots and Buckets campaign Friday morning by collecting monetary donations along streets in Hartsville from drivers passing by. The campaign the firefighter way of making Christmas brighter for many local families by providing the families with gifts to put under the tree for their children.More >>
The holiday shopping season officially kicked off on Friday. For some, this was their first time waiting in long lines to get the best steals and deals on Black Friday. "In the past I wanted to go, but this is my first year actually experiencing it," said shopper Eli Bridgers For others, it's a tradition to go early Friday morning or late Thursday night.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
Investigators said the girl got pregnant and gave birth in September, and deputies are concerned there could be more victims.More >>
According to Police Chief Calvin Williams, six juveniles -- ranging in ages from 12 to 16 -- were shot and one was killed.More >>
