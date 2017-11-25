So, UPS drivers made a Facebook page to post pictures of dogs they meet. It does not disappoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you love animals – specifically dogs, you’ll want to keep reading. It’s no secret dogs have a love/hate relationship with mail carriers and package delivery drivers. While many dogs bark and may be aggressive towards the strangers, other dogs can’t wait to slap them with a big wet kiss.

There’s a Facebook page dedicated to pictures of happy dogs with UPS drivers. The page, simply named UPS Dogs, has over 860,000 followers. The information section says the page, not affiliated with UPS corporate, relies on crowd sourcing for submitted photos. Most of the pictures feature dogs, but you may see the occasional cat, goat, or horse.

“UPS drivers deliver packages all day long. During each day, drivers encounter many dogs, most friendly and some not so nice. When time permits, drivers snap a photo and send it in to UPS Dogs. Our followers love the photos and the stories told as we share our love of these special relationships with these lovable creatures,” the page says.

The page also has an Instagram page under the same name, @UPSdogs

To submit a picture, email it to: upsdogs@gmail.com. Include a caption, the dog's name, and your name and location.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.