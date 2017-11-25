So, UPS drivers made a Facebook page to post pictures of dogs th - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

So, UPS drivers made a Facebook page to post pictures of dogs they meet. It does not disappoint

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: UPS Dogs Facebook page) (Source: UPS Dogs Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you love animals – specifically dogs, you’ll want to keep reading. It’s no secret dogs have a love/hate relationship with mail carriers and package delivery drivers. While many dogs bark and may be aggressive towards the strangers, other dogs can’t wait to slap them with a big wet kiss.

There’s a Facebook page dedicated to pictures of happy dogs with UPS drivers. The page, simply named UPS Dogs, has over 860,000 followers. The information section says the page, not affiliated with UPS corporate, relies on crowd sourcing for submitted photos. Most of the pictures feature dogs, but you may see the occasional cat, goat, or horse.

“UPS drivers deliver packages all day long. During each day, drivers encounter many dogs, most friendly and some not so nice. When time permits, drivers snap a photo and send it in to UPS Dogs. Our followers love the photos and the stories told as we share our love of these special relationships with these lovable creatures,” the page says.

The page also has an Instagram page under the same name, @UPSdogs

To submit a picture, email it to: upsdogs@gmail.com. Include a caption, the dog's name, and your name and location. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • One in critical condition after early morning wreck on Highway 701

    One in critical condition after early morning wreck on Highway 701

    Saturday, November 25 2017 9:35 AM EST2017-11-25 14:35:08 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person has been transported to the hospital after an early morning accident on Highway 701, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The single-vehicle overturned at 7840 Highway 701 and one person was trapped. 

    More >>

    One person has been transported to the hospital after an early morning accident on Highway 701, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The single-vehicle overturned at 7840 Highway 701 and one person was trapped. 

    More >>

  • City of Conway kicks off second annual Celebration of Lights

    City of Conway kicks off second annual Celebration of Lights

    Saturday, November 25 2017 9:16 AM EST2017-11-25 14:16:44 GMT
    This is the second year of Conway's Celebration of LightsThis is the second year of Conway's Celebration of Lights

    The City of Conway began the second annual Celebration of Lights Friday evening. The event is a light show guests can drive through. It’s a one-mile course that goes near downtown Conway.

    More >>

    The City of Conway began the second annual Celebration of Lights Friday evening. The event is a light show guests can drive through. It’s a one-mile course that goes near downtown Conway.

    More >>

  • Hartsville firefighters hit the streets to raise money for kids this Christmas

    Hartsville firefighters hit the streets to raise money for kids this Christmas

    Saturday, November 25 2017 9:15 AM EST2017-11-25 14:15:26 GMT

    The Hartsville Fire Department kicked off their annual Boots and Buckets campaign Friday morning by collecting monetary donations along streets in Hartsville from drivers passing by. The campaign the firefighter way of making Christmas brighter for many local families by providing the families with gifts to put under the tree for their children.

    More >>

    The Hartsville Fire Department kicked off their annual Boots and Buckets campaign Friday morning by collecting monetary donations along streets in Hartsville from drivers passing by. The campaign the firefighter way of making Christmas brighter for many local families by providing the families with gifts to put under the tree for their children.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly