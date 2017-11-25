One in critical condition after early morning wreck on Highway 701

One person has been transported to the hospital after an early morning accident on Highway 701, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The single-vehicle overturned at 7840 Highway 701 and one person was trapped.More >>
The City of Conway began the second annual Celebration of Lights Friday evening. The event is a light show guests can drive through. It’s a one-mile course that goes near downtown Conway.More >>
The Hartsville Fire Department kicked off their annual Boots and Buckets campaign Friday morning by collecting monetary donations along streets in Hartsville from drivers passing by. The campaign the firefighter way of making Christmas brighter for many local families by providing the families with gifts to put under the tree for their children.More >>
The holiday shopping season officially kicked off on Friday. For some, this was their first time waiting in long lines to get the best steals and deals on Black Friday. "In the past I wanted to go, but this is my first year actually experiencing it," said shopper Eli Bridgers For others, it's a tradition to go early Friday morning or late Thursday night.More >>
High school state semifinal games were held Friday night.More >>
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
There’s only one thing we have to say to the “granddaddy of hornets’ nests” - nope.More >>
He ended up covering 62 orders - not everyone's, but still a whopping $10,780 worth.More >>
A Colorado man received the longest prison sentence for human trafficking in U.S. history.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
