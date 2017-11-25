One in critical condition after early morning wreck on Highway 7 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One in critical condition after early morning wreck on Highway 701

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has been transported to the hospital after an early morning accident on Highway 701, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

The single-vehicle overturned at 7840 Highway 701 and one person was trapped. After being extricated, the person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

