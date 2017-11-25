WEEKEND FORECAST: Milder Saturday, Chillier air returns soon - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WEEKEND FORECAST: Milder Saturday, Chillier air returns soon

By Sean Bailey, Meteorologist
Milder air Saturday with sunshine and mid 60s Milder air Saturday with sunshine and mid 60s

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Chilly temperatures this morning will give way to a milder Saturday forecast. 

Temperatures are in the low 40s along the coast and near freezing in the Pee Dee. Areas of frost across the Pee Dee, but a quick warm up will develop.  Afternoon temperatures will reach the middle and upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. 

A cold front will move through the region later today. This will provide a some clouds overnight and a bit of a cool down by Sunday.  Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will reach the upper 50s to near 60.  

The chilliest weather will arrive Sunday night with readings dropping into the upper 30s at the beach and lower to middle 30s in the Pee Dee. 

A warming trend will develop by the middle and end of next week as temperatures climb into the lower 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. 

  • One in critical condition after early morning wreck on Highway 701

    Saturday, November 25 2017 9:35 AM EST2017-11-25 14:35:08 GMT
    One person has been transported to the hospital after an early morning accident on Highway 701, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The single-vehicle overturned at 7840 Highway 701 and one person was trapped. 

  • City of Conway kicks off second annual Celebration of Lights

    Saturday, November 25 2017 9:16 AM EST2017-11-25 14:16:44 GMT
    The City of Conway began the second annual Celebration of Lights Friday evening. The event is a light show guests can drive through. It’s a one-mile course that goes near downtown Conway.

  • Hartsville firefighters hit the streets to raise money for kids this Christmas

    Saturday, November 25 2017 9:15 AM EST2017-11-25 14:15:26 GMT

    The Hartsville Fire Department kicked off their annual Boots and Buckets campaign Friday morning by collecting monetary donations along streets in Hartsville from drivers passing by. The campaign the firefighter way of making Christmas brighter for many local families by providing the families with gifts to put under the tree for their children.

