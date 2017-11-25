WEEKEND FORECAST: Milder Saturday, Chillier air returns soon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Chilly temperatures this morning will give way to a milder Saturday forecast.

Temperatures are in the low 40s along the coast and near freezing in the Pee Dee. Areas of frost across the Pee Dee, but a quick warm up will develop. Afternoon temperatures will reach the middle and upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will move through the region later today. This will provide a some clouds overnight and a bit of a cool down by Sunday. Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will reach the upper 50s to near 60.

The chilliest weather will arrive Sunday night with readings dropping into the upper 30s at the beach and lower to middle 30s in the Pee Dee.

A warming trend will develop by the middle and end of next week as temperatures climb into the lower 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.