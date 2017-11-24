Three Pee-Dee schools heading back to state

High school state semifinal games were held Friday night.More >>
High school state semifinal games were held Friday night.More >>
There is heavy traffic in the area of Robert Edge Parkway in North Myrtle Beach due to the Christmas Light Show, according to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety. DPS officials advised drivers to use caution in the area due to the heavy traffic from the light show.More >>
There is heavy traffic in the area of Robert Edge Parkway in North Myrtle Beach due to the Christmas Light Show, according to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety. DPS officials advised drivers to use caution in the area due to the heavy traffic from the light show.More >>
After all the cooking you did for Thanksgiving, maybe you're looking forward to going out to eat this weekend. WMBF News is helping you make your plans by sifting through some of this week's health inspections at local restaurants.More >>
After all the cooking you did for Thanksgiving, maybe you're looking forward to going out to eat this weekend. WMBF News is helping you make your plans by sifting through some of this week's health inspections at local restaurants.More >>
Deputies found over 50 ecstasy pills, 115 grams of marijuana and several pre-paid debit cards in a vehicle after a traffic stop in the Timmonsville area Friday. Darlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted the South Carolina Highway Patrol with a traffic stop at about 12 p.m. near the intersection of Timmonsville Highway and Sally Hill Road in the Timmonsville area, according to a news release from the DCSO.More >>
Deputies found over 50 ecstasy pills, 115 grams of marijuana and several pre-paid debit cards in a vehicle after a traffic stop in the Timmonsville area Friday. Darlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted the South Carolina Highway Patrol with a traffic stop at about 12 p.m. near the intersection of Timmonsville Highway and Sally Hill Road in the Timmonsville area, according to a news release from the DCSO.More >>
A man robbed a Murphy Express in Lake City Friday morning and threatened the store clerk with a gun, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.More >>
A man robbed a Murphy Express in Lake City Friday morning and threatened the store clerk with a gun, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.More >>
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.More >>
There’s only one thing we have to say to the “granddaddy of hornets’ nests” - nope.More >>
There’s only one thing we have to say to the “granddaddy of hornets’ nests” - nope.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
A Colorado man received the longest prison sentence for human trafficking in U.S. history.More >>
A Colorado man received the longest prison sentence for human trafficking in U.S. history.More >>