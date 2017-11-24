Three Pee-Dee schools heading back to state - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Three Pee-Dee schools heading back to state

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Lamar stayed undefeated with a win Friday night. (Source: WMBF Sports) Lamar stayed undefeated with a win Friday night. (Source: WMBF Sports)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High school state semifinal games were held Friday night.

Class A
Ridge Spring-Monetta - 14
Lamar - 35 Silver Foxes will play Baptist Hill in the State Championship

Class AAA
Brookland-Cayce - 7
Dillon - 42 Wildcats will play Chapman in the State Championship

Class AAAA
Berkeley - 20
Hartsville - 37 Red Foxes will play South Pointe in the State Championship

