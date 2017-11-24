City of Conway kicks off second annual Celebration of Lights

This is the second year of Conway's Celebration of Lights

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The City of Conway began the second annual Celebration of Lights Friday evening.

The event is a light show guests can drive through. It’s a one-mile course that goes near downtown Conway. The entrance of the event is off 3rd Ave.

Event organizer June Wood says the event was a challenge from city leaders to bring people from outside the area.

“What the City Council and the City of Conway really wanted to see was us being able to bring others in instead of just our small hometown events like our Christmas tree lighting and our breakfast buffet, we really wanted to reach out as far as we could,” June Wood said.

She says a lot of people came last year.

“We had approximately 10,000 cars come through and around 60,000 people pass through,” Wood said.

Wood says the event is a great way to spread holiday cheer.

“I think it’s a great way for people to get away from all the troubles of the world,” Wood said. “It’s something that unifies us all. Everybody enjoys the holidays no matter what holidays we do or don’t celebrate. So it’s really fun to see people gather together and people have something that we can all unite around and enjoy.”

The Celebration of Lights will be going on until the end of the year.

