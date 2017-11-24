Hartsville firefighters hit the streets to raise money for kids - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hartsville firefighters hit the streets to raise money for kids this Christmas

By Nia Watson, Reporter
Connect

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The Hartsville Fire Department kicked off their annual Boots and Buckets campaign Friday morning by collecting monetary donations along streets in Hartsville from drivers passing by.

The campaign is the firefighters way of making Christmas brighter for many local families by providing the them with gifts to put under the tree for their children.

“It means a lot to them. A lot of people don’t like to ask for help, but for those that do reach out ask for help, it gives you a good feeling to be able to help somebody,” said Jacob Patrick, Captain of the Hartsville Fire Department.

 In December the fire department will use the donations raised from the campaign to buy new toys for children ages 1-10.

They will then wrap and bag the toys for the families to pick up at the fire station.

Christopher Teal with the Hartsville Fire Department believes buying the toys not only makes Christmas special for the kids, but also the parents.

“They come in and sometimes they’ll talk for a little bit and some of them will just kind of bust out in tears just knowing that we're there to help them so their kids will have something for Christmas,” said Teal.

Last year through Boots and Buckets, the fire department raised over $3,000 dollars and helped over 70 families in the area.

Captain Jacob Patrick said the campaign is just another part of the job. 

 “The Fire Department has always been about helping people and this is just a different avenue for us to help people in a different manner than coming to their house to put a fire out,” said Captain Jacob Patrick. “It’s just an opportunity to do it on a happier note.”

The Hartsville Fire Department is still accepting applications for those in need of Christmas assistance at their station located on 7th street until Nov 30th.

WMBF News is sponsoring the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, which is also working to provide gifts to children in need this Christmas. You can find more details about that by clicking here. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Hartsville firefighters hit the streets to raise money for kids this ChristmasMore>>

  • Happy Holidays Y'all!

    Holiday Season 2017

    Holiday Season 2017

    Everything you need to know for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and more

    More >>

    Everything you need to know for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and more

    More >>

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • One in critical condition after early morning wreck on Highway 701

    One in critical condition after early morning wreck on Highway 701

    Saturday, November 25 2017 9:35 AM EST2017-11-25 14:35:08 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person has been transported to the hospital after an early morning accident on Highway 701, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The single-vehicle overturned at 7840 Highway 701 and one person was trapped. 

    More >>

    One person has been transported to the hospital after an early morning accident on Highway 701, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The single-vehicle overturned at 7840 Highway 701 and one person was trapped. 

    More >>

  • City of Conway kicks off second annual Celebration of Lights

    City of Conway kicks off second annual Celebration of Lights

    Saturday, November 25 2017 9:16 AM EST2017-11-25 14:16:44 GMT
    This is the second year of Conway's Celebration of LightsThis is the second year of Conway's Celebration of Lights

    The City of Conway began the second annual Celebration of Lights Friday evening. The event is a light show guests can drive through. It’s a one-mile course that goes near downtown Conway.

    More >>

    The City of Conway began the second annual Celebration of Lights Friday evening. The event is a light show guests can drive through. It’s a one-mile course that goes near downtown Conway.

    More >>

  • Hartsville firefighters hit the streets to raise money for kids this Christmas

    Hartsville firefighters hit the streets to raise money for kids this Christmas

    Saturday, November 25 2017 9:15 AM EST2017-11-25 14:15:26 GMT

    The Hartsville Fire Department kicked off their annual Boots and Buckets campaign Friday morning by collecting monetary donations along streets in Hartsville from drivers passing by. The campaign the firefighter way of making Christmas brighter for many local families by providing the families with gifts to put under the tree for their children.

    More >>

    The Hartsville Fire Department kicked off their annual Boots and Buckets campaign Friday morning by collecting monetary donations along streets in Hartsville from drivers passing by. The campaign the firefighter way of making Christmas brighter for many local families by providing the families with gifts to put under the tree for their children.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly