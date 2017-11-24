Hartsville firefighters hit the streets to raise money for kids this Christmas

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The Hartsville Fire Department kicked off their annual Boots and Buckets campaign Friday morning by collecting monetary donations along streets in Hartsville from drivers passing by.

The campaign is the firefighters way of making Christmas brighter for many local families by providing the them with gifts to put under the tree for their children.

“It means a lot to them. A lot of people don’t like to ask for help, but for those that do reach out ask for help, it gives you a good feeling to be able to help somebody,” said Jacob Patrick, Captain of the Hartsville Fire Department.

In December the fire department will use the donations raised from the campaign to buy new toys for children ages 1-10.

They will then wrap and bag the toys for the families to pick up at the fire station.

Christopher Teal with the Hartsville Fire Department believes buying the toys not only makes Christmas special for the kids, but also the parents.

“They come in and sometimes they’ll talk for a little bit and some of them will just kind of bust out in tears just knowing that we're there to help them so their kids will have something for Christmas,” said Teal.

Last year through Boots and Buckets, the fire department raised over $3,000 dollars and helped over 70 families in the area.

Captain Jacob Patrick said the campaign is just another part of the job.

“The Fire Department has always been about helping people and this is just a different avenue for us to help people in a different manner than coming to their house to put a fire out,” said Captain Jacob Patrick. “It’s just an opportunity to do it on a happier note.”

The Hartsville Fire Department is still accepting applications for those in need of Christmas assistance at their station located on 7th street until Nov 30th.

