Shoppers and employees say Black Friday turnout down this year

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The holiday shopping season officially kicked off on Friday. For some, this was their first time waiting in long lines to get the best steals and deals on Black Friday.

"In the past I wanted to go, but this is my first year actually experiencing it," said shopper Eli Bridgers.
For others, it's a tradition to go early Friday morning or late Thursday night.
"It's not Christmas without getting the hustle and bustle of everybody," said Lisa Baker.
"In the past we have shopped all night, but the hours changed for stores a little so we went in last night around 12 and we got up this morning, ate some breakfast and we're just now getting started and we'll keep going for the rest of the day," said Lauren Baker.
Employees at Target are reporting the largest crowds when they opened at 6 Thursday night.
"Today has been more gradual, but of course it's busy in the store right now that we're at peak shopping time for Friday," said Target manager Danielle Flores.
Shoppers told WMBF News they did not think the crowds were as large as they were expecting.
"I was thinking it would be pretty crowded but it's not too bad," said Bridgers
"We haven't waited in line over five minutes. It really hasn't been bad," said Parker.
That could be because many people now do their Black Friday shopping online. A survey by the National Retail Federation found that 59% of shoppers planned to shop online this year, which is more than past years. 
