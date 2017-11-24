North Myrtle Beach advises drivers of heavy traffic due to Christmas light show

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – There is heavy traffic in the area of Robert Edge Parkway in North Myrtle Beach due to the Great Christmas Light Show, according to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

NMB DPS officials advised drivers to use caution in the area due to the heavy traffic from the light show.

Friday is the first night of the show, which runs through December 31. Read more details about the show here.

