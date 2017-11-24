North Myrtle Beach advises drivers of heavy traffic due to Chris - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

North Myrtle Beach advises drivers of heavy traffic due to Christmas light show

The Great Christmas Light Show in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: North Myrtle Beach) The Great Christmas Light Show in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: North Myrtle Beach)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – There is heavy traffic in the area of Robert Edge Parkway in North Myrtle Beach due to the Great Christmas Light Show, according to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

NMB DPS officials advised drivers to use caution in the area due to the heavy traffic from the light show. 

Friday is the first night of the show, which runs through December 31. Read more details about the show here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • North Myrtle Beach advises drivers of heavy traffic due to Christmas light show

    North Myrtle Beach advises drivers of heavy traffic due to Christmas light show

    Friday, November 24 2017 6:07 PM EST2017-11-24 23:07:07 GMT
    The Great Christmas Light Show in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: North Myrtle Beach)The Great Christmas Light Show in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: North Myrtle Beach)

    There is heavy traffic in the area of Robert Edge Parkway in North Myrtle Beach due to the Christmas Light Show, according to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety. DPS officials advised drivers to use caution in the area due to the heavy traffic from the light show.

    More >>

    There is heavy traffic in the area of Robert Edge Parkway in North Myrtle Beach due to the Christmas Light Show, according to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety. DPS officials advised drivers to use caution in the area due to the heavy traffic from the light show.

    More >>

  • Restaurant Scorecard: Mice droppings, bug spray, unlabeled food among this week's violations

    Restaurant Scorecard: Mice droppings, bug spray, unlabeled food among this week's violations

    Friday, November 24 2017 5:45 PM EST2017-11-24 22:45:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    After all the cooking you did for Thanksgiving, maybe you're looking forward to going out to eat this weekend. WMBF News is helping you make your plans by sifting through some of this week's health inspections at local restaurants.

    More >>

    After all the cooking you did for Thanksgiving, maybe you're looking forward to going out to eat this weekend. WMBF News is helping you make your plans by sifting through some of this week's health inspections at local restaurants.

    More >>

  • 2 arrested after deputies find ecstasy, marijuana, prepaid debit cards in vehicle

    2 arrested after deputies find ecstasy, marijuana, prepaid debit cards in vehicle

    Friday, November 24 2017 4:33 PM EST2017-11-24 21:33:24 GMT
    Image of the drugs and cards found during the traffic stop. (Source: DCSO)Image of the drugs and cards found during the traffic stop. (Source: DCSO)

    Deputies found over 50 ecstasy pills, 115 grams of marijuana and several pre-paid debit cards in a vehicle after a traffic stop in the Timmonsville area Friday. Darlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted the South Carolina Highway Patrol with a traffic stop at about 12 p.m. near the intersection of Timmonsville Highway and Sally Hill Road in the Timmonsville area, according to a news release from the DCSO.

    More >>

    Deputies found over 50 ecstasy pills, 115 grams of marijuana and several pre-paid debit cards in a vehicle after a traffic stop in the Timmonsville area Friday. Darlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted the South Carolina Highway Patrol with a traffic stop at about 12 p.m. near the intersection of Timmonsville Highway and Sally Hill Road in the Timmonsville area, according to a news release from the DCSO.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly