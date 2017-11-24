Restaurant Scorecard: Mice droppings, bug spray, unlabeled food among this week's violations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After all the cooking you did for Thanksgiving, maybe you're looking forward to going out to eat this weekend. WMBF News is helping you make your plans by sifting through some of this week's health inspections at local restaurants.



Osaka Buffet along Oak Forest Lane, just across from the Walmart shopping center, received a 78 out of 100 on its health inspection Tuesday. Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control noted violations including: food sitting out on the counter that wasn't at the proper holding temperatures, boxed foods stored on the floor of the walk in freezer, build up of grease and debris on the outside of cooking equipment, and, they say ready to eat food, including sushi and crab, were not date marked.

Bone Island Grill at 811 Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach received an 88 out of 100 on its inspection Wednesday. Among the violations noted there: mice droppings spotted on shelves in the room used for refrigerators, Raid bug spray was stored in the same cabinet as straws and bagged chips, and ready to eat foods, like coleslaw and hot dogs, were not date marked.



If you're craving some Italian food this weekend, Villa Tuscanna in North Myrtle Beach received an A on its health inspection this week, but it did lose some points, receiving a 92 out of 100. Inspectors noted ready to eat foods weren't date marked, including meatballs. They also said marinara sauce stored in the walk in cooler didn't meet a required cool time of six hours. And they said there wasn't a thermometer in a prep cooler.



The top scores this week go to Angelo's Steak and Pasta on South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, just two points shy of a perfect score because of a missing ceiling tile over the dish machine, and Buffalo Wild Wings in Carolina Forest, which received a 99, losing just one point for not having a trash can at a hand sink.

View the full copies of each inspection report in PDF format below:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

