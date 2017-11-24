FIRST ALERT: Chilly night followed by a milder Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Chilly temperatures tonight will give way to a milder Saturday forecast.

Clear skies and light winds across the region tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s in most areas. Right along the beaches, temperatures will drop to around 40 by Saturday morning. Inland areas will see temperatures dipping into the lower and middle 30s. Areas of frost will be likely for areas west of the Waterway by Saturday morning.

Saturday morning will start off chilly with areas of frost across the Pee Dee, but a quick warm up will develop. Afternoon temperatures will reach the middle and upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will move through the region late in the day on Saturday and provide a bit of a cool down by Sunday. Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will reach the upper 50s to near 60.

The chilliest weather will arrive Monday night with readings dropping into the upper 30s at the beach and lower to middle 30s in the Pee Dee.

A warming trend will develop by the middle and end of next week as temperatures climb into the lower 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.