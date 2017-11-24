2 arrested after deputies find ecstasy, marijuana, prepaid debit cards in vehicle

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Image of the drugs and cards found during the traffic stop. (Source: DCSO)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies found over 50 ecstasy pills, 115 grams of marijuana and several pre-paid debit cards in a vehicle after a traffic stop in the Timmonsville area Friday.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted the South Carolina Highway Patrol with a traffic stop at about 12 p.m. near the intersection of Timmonsville Highway and Sally Hill Road in the Timmonsville area, according to a news release from the DCSO.

Deputies located the drugs and debit cards inside the vehicle, the release states.

Randell Jarrad Toney, 25, of Hartsville, and Antonett Louise Brown-Toney, 28, of Darlington, were arrested and will face charges related to the possession of illegal drugs, officials stated. Toney was also wanted for a General Sessions Court bench warrant. Both are in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.