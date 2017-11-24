Minor earthquake reported near Pageland, SC Friday morning

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A very minor earthquake was reported in Chesterfield County, South Carolina early Friday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey.

The 2.4-magnitude earthquake is reported to have occurred about 6 miles south-southwest of Pageland, South Carolina at 12:57 a.m. Friday morning, according to USGS data. The earthquake occurred about 1.5 miles deep.

A 2.4-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale is a very minor earthquake that would not have been felt by people, but would be picked up by seismographs, according to USGS documents.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.