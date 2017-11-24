Thanksgiving beer burglar apparently foiled by locking shopping - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Thanksgiving beer burglar apparently foiled by locking shopping cart wheels

File image of a shopping cart. (Source: AP Images) File image of a shopping cart. (Source: AP Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man tried to steal seven 24-packs of beer from a Myrtle Beach grocery store, but was apparently thwarted when the wheels of the shopping cart he was carrying the beer in locked up after he traveled a certain distance from the store, according to a police report.

At about 10 p.m. Thanksgiving night, Myrtle Beach Police officers responded to a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Kings Highway to find the alarm going off, and the front sliding door ajar, the police report states.

An assistance manager arrived and reviewed surveillance footage from the store with the officers, the report continues. The footage shows a man trying and failing to open the sliding door. He then pushed on a side panel next to the sliding doors, and was able to gain access.

The footage then shows the man exiting the store with a shopping cart loaded with seven 24-packs of Budweiser, the report states. The assistant manager told police that the store’s shopping carts will lock if they travel beyond a certain distance from the store.

Officers searched the perimeter of the store for the suspect, and found the shopping cart with the stolen beer still inside. The report states they were unable to find the burglar. 

