Man robs Lake City convenience store Friday morning, authorities say

There is heavy traffic in the area of Robert Edge Parkway in North Myrtle Beach due to the Christmas Light Show, according to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety. DPS officials advised drivers to use caution in the area due to the heavy traffic from the light show.
After all the cooking you did for Thanksgiving, maybe you're looking forward to going out to eat this weekend. WMBF News is helping you make your plans by sifting through some of this week's health inspections at local restaurants.
Deputies found over 50 ecstasy pills, 115 grams of marijuana and several pre-paid debit cards in a vehicle after a traffic stop in the Timmonsville area Friday. Darlington County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted the South Carolina Highway Patrol with a traffic stop at about 12 p.m. near the intersection of Timmonsville Highway and Sally Hill Road in the Timmonsville area, according to a news release from the DCSO.
A man robbed a Murphy Express in Lake City Friday morning and threatened the store clerk with a gun, the Florence County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
A very minor earthquake was reported in Chesterfield County, South Carolina early Friday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey. The 2.4-magnitude earthquake is reported to have occurred about 6 miles south-southwest of Pageland, South Carolina at 12:57 a.m. Friday morning, according to USGS data.
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.
McDonald's mishap was Twitter users' gain Friday when the fast food giant flubbed a Black Friday tweet.
There's only one thing we have to say to the "granddaddy of hornets' nests" - nope.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Investigators said someone set two fires inside the store.
In a statement, Interpol said the suspects are accused of forcing victims "to engage in activities ranging from begging to prostitution, with little to no regard for working conditions or human life."
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.
Richland and Brandon Police Departments say Robert Lang was apparently following women into stores and making unwanted comments and advances. He's now facing three stalking charges and two for disturbing the peace.
