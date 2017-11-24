Man robs Lake City convenience store Friday morning, authorities say

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A man robbed a Murphy Express in Lake City Friday morning and threatened the store clerk with a gun, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

A man went into the store around 5:45 a.m. and started talking to the clerk, said Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the FCSO. He reportedly threatened the store clerk with a gun and demanded money, according to a news release from the FCSO.

Once he got the money, he ran off towards the nearby Bojangles’, Chief Deputy Kirby said.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black male, about 5-feet-7-inches tall, and weighing about 175 to 180 pounds, the release states.

Anyone with information on the identity of whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 373, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, text tip at #CRIME, or use the free FCSO app for Android or iPhone.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.