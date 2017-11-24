Man killed after driving into stop sign, utility pole near Laurinburg

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - A 26-year-old man died after the vehicle he was driving ran off the road, then struck a stop sign and utility pole before overturning near Laurinburg Thursday morning.

An official with the North Carolina Highway Patrol's dispatch office confirmed the accident occurred on Highway 74 just east of Laurinburg at 6:26 a.m. Thursday.

The driver ran off the road, over-corrected, then struck a stop sign and a utility pole before the vehicle overturned, the dispatcher said.

