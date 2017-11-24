Missing Pamplico teen found safe and sound

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office reported that a teen who was reported missing Friday morning has been found safe and sound.

Haiden Allen Graves, 15, went missing on Thursday, November 23 at about 5 p.m. from his home on Cox Road in Pamplico, according to a news release from the FCSO. Shortly after the news release was sent out Friday morning, the FCSO reported that Graves was found safe and sound.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.