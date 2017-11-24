Missing Pamplico teen found safe and sound

Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.More >>
A 26-year-old man died after the vehicle he was driving ran off the road, then struck a stop sign and utility pole before overturning near Laurinburg Thursday morning.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office reported that a teen who was reported missing Friday morning has been found safe and sound.More >>
Black Friday is finally here which means it's officially the holiday shopping season. Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach opened their doors at 6 AM and the shoppers were all looking for those great deals. A lot of holiday shoppers got their shopping done earlier than normal, coming out on Thanksgiving. Which raises the question is Black Friday as fun as it used to be?More >>
Georgetown police are investigating an incident an incident which left one person hospitalized after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot.More >>
On the holiday where most people spend it with family and friends, the Darlington County Sheriff’s office is spending their Thanksgiving giving back to those who may not have that opportunity. This morning the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office delivered Thanksgiving meals to local senior and homebound citizens.More >>
Investigators said someone set two fires inside the store.More >>
The car crashed into the lake when the mother swerved to avoid a dog in the road.More >>
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Just when you thought it might be safer to get back on the road after state Transportation Department workers began road work in the wake of the gas tax increase, a new report shows five of the most dangerous highways in America pass through South Carolina.More >>
British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.More >>
In a statement, Interpol said the suspects are accused of forcing victims "to engage in activities ranging from begging to prostitution, with little to no regard for working conditions or human life."More >>
Jackson police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in south west Jackson. The shooting happened during a traffic stop shortly after 3:00 a.m. As the officer approached the car, the passenger was acting suspicious.More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.More >>
