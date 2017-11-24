Shoppers rush for holiday savings on Black Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Black Friday is finally here, which means it's officially the holiday shopping season.

Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach opened their doors at 6 a.m., and the shoppers were all looking for those great deals.

A lot of holiday shoppers got their shopping done earlier than normal, coming out on Thanksgiving.

Which raises the question: is Black Friday as fun as it used to be?

Many stores opened their doors early on Thanksgiving for a few hours, closed and then reopen again around 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

In 2016, Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday all set records for online sales.

Several shoppers who were out looking for the door buster sales on Thanksgiving said they do miss the old days of Black Friday and waking up early.

“We used to love standing out at one and two in the morning drinking hot chocolate, and now we have to leave our families to come here at 5 p.m.,” said Monica Parsons.

Last year, nearly 102 million people made their way through the Black Friday crowds and spent nearly $665 billion.

While some people are not big fans of the recent changes, others do enjoy getting sleep in.

“I love the idea of being out on Thursday evening instead of early Friday morning, so I don't have to miss any sleep, I can get in get out and still get home to my kids and get to bed early,” said Ronda Chambers.

There still plenty of time to score on Black Friday saving with Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday as well.

Coast Grand Mall will be open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

