Horry Co. church hosts free Thanksgiving dinner

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Well by the Sea Church hosted a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Church members prepared food for the community free of charge.

"Everyone just pitches in. Say you need something and we're there," said church member Susan Lucas.

Church members cooked nine turkeys, dozens of sides, and a few pies.

"This is an event that belongs to all of us. I work with the turkeys but other people brought stuffing and desserts and what makes it great is that we're here together. There's no one person," said Joe Lucas.

Members explain they put on the event not only to help those in need, but also so everyone has a place to go on the holiday.

"We've got a lot of seniors in the area and folks that have come to MB so this gives them the opportunity to be with an extended family. Folks that just care and love each other," said Ron Hamilton. "There's no reason to be alone. You don't have to be in a hardship, just come," agreed his wife Debbie.

The Well by the Sea Church says they will hold the same event next Thanksgiving.

