Darlington Co. Sheriff's Office delivers Thanksgiving meals to senior and homebound citizens

By Nia Watson, Reporter
DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - On the holiday where most people spend it with family and friends, the Darlington County Sheriff’s office is spending their Thanksgiving giving back to those who may not have that opportunity.

On Thursday morning, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office delivered Thanksgiving meals to local senior and homebound citizens. The new community outreach is called Operation Love Thy Neighbor.

“We want to do something special for our seniors, especially around the holiday time, and want to make sure we get out and also check on them,” said Lt. Kaynnera Capers. “We thought what better way than to get out actually on Thanksgiving morning.”

Deputies and volunteers started at 8 a.m. preparing meals for delivery. The Sheriff’s Office provided 156 meals to senior citizens in the area.

“Here’s a meal that they don’t have to worry about going hungry today. We’re doing it because we want to and we’re able to. It’s giving you know,” said Sheriff Tony Chavis. “We hope to put a smile on their face and a little something in their bellies.” 

Since most of the senior citizens they visited were homebound or lived alone, the Sheriff’s Office saw the community outreach as a way to join in fellowship with senior citizens. But most importantly, sheriff’s office wants to make sure that this Thanksgiving, they don’t feel alone.

“If no one else comes by or if no one calls, they’ll know that someone form the Darlington Sheriff’s office came by to check on them to make sure they was okay,” said Lt. Capers.

