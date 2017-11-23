Military aircraft makes emergency landing at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A military aircraft landed safely at Myrtle Beach International Airport after a potential fire was reported on board the plane, according to Kirk Lovell with Horry County Department of Airports.

According to Lovell, the airport was on Alert 2, meaning an aircraft was having difficulties. An Alert 2 can be issued by an airport even if aircraft crews believe they smell smoke, Lovell added.

The plane landed without incident; no fire was found on board.

The aircraft is currently at Myrtle Beach International Airport waiting to be cleared by the Air Force, Lovell stated.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved,