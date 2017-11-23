Longs man dies after being struck by vehicle in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Longs man was struck by a vehicle in Atlantic Beach Wednesday evening, and died in the hospital that night.

Horace Evans, 65, was struck by a vehicle while walking at Highway 17 and 30th Avenue South in Atlantic Beach at 5:30 p.m., according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Evans died from head trauma and cardiac arrest at 9:02 p.m. at a nearby hospital, Fowler said.

Atlantic Beach police are investigating the incident.

