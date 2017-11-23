Longs man dies after being struck by vehicle in Atlantic Beach

A military aircraft landed safely at Myrtle Beach International Airport after a potential fire was reported on board the plane, according to Kirk Lovell with Horry County Department of Airports. According to Lovell, the airport was on Alert 2, meaning an aircraft was having difficulties..More >>
A military aircraft landed safely at Myrtle Beach International Airport after a potential fire was reported on board the plane, according to Kirk Lovell with Horry County Department of Airports. According to Lovell, the airport was on Alert 2, meaning an aircraft was having difficulties..More >>
A Longs man was struck by a vehicle in Atlantic Beach Wednesday evening, and died in the hospital that night. Horace Evans, 65, was struck by a vehicle while walking at Highway 17 and 30th Avenue South in Atlantic Beach at 5:30 p.m., according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.More >>
A Longs man was struck by a vehicle in Atlantic Beach Wednesday evening, and died in the hospital that night. Horace Evans, 65, was struck by a vehicle while walking at Highway 17 and 30th Avenue South in Atlantic Beach at 5:30 p.m., according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.More >>
Drivers in Horry County spent the day before Thanksgiving traveling to see family and friends for Thanksgiving. People say they know the roads will be congested.More >>
Drivers in Horry County spent the day before Thanksgiving traveling to see family and friends for Thanksgiving. People say they know the roads will be congested.More >>
When you’re hitting the road for Thanksgiving, state law enforcement wants to make sure you drive safe. South Carolina Highway Patrol was at the Welcome Center in Dillon County just off I-95 and others cross the state to hand out safety material and talk with motorists traveling for the holiday, especially those from out of state.More >>
When you’re hitting the road for Thanksgiving, state law enforcement wants to make sure you drive safe. South Carolina Highway Patrol was at the Welcome Center in Dillon County just off I-95 and others cross the state to hand out safety material and talk with motorists traveling for the holiday, especially those from out of state.More >>
The countdown to Turkey Day is underway, with less than 24 hours to go, plenty of people are making last-minute grocery stops. That shopping made it a busy day for local business owners in Horry Country, especially for the grocery stores and local meat markets.More >>
The countdown to Turkey Day is underway, with less than 24 hours to go, plenty of people are making last-minute grocery stops. That shopping made it a busy day for local business owners in Horry Country, especially for the grocery stores and local meat markets.More >>
Samantha Cox, 24, who students say teaches English, is now being held on drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance.More >>
Samantha Cox, 24, who students say teaches English, is now being held on drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance.More >>
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.More >>
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.More >>
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.More >>