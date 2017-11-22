Grand Strand drivers prepare for heavy holiday traffic

Thanksgiving Day traffic is expected to be worse than the day before.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Drivers in Horry County spent the day before Thanksgiving traveling to see family and friends for Thanksgiving.

People say they know the roads will be congested.

"It's annoying,” Jalyssa Lane said. “I get highly aggravated on the road. I have a bit of road rage. But hopefully it'll be over quick and it won't be as bad as I expect it to be."

Even people staying in town for the holiday will have to deal with the traffic during their day-to-day trips.

“The good thing is it hasn’t been too bad so far, but with the holiday and the shopping day on Friday, it’s definitely going to pick up a lot,” Marissa McMullen said. “I have a really short commute to work, so it’s usually not too bad, but I know for a lot of other people, they really need to be safe. 501’s gotten pretty dangerous.”

Some drivers offered their own tips for staying safe on the road.

“Be patient,” McMullen said. “Nothing is really that worth it. Just be careful.”

“Pay attention to the speed limit,” Lane said. “Don’t speed. Speeding is bad. And just be safe.”

