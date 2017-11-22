Highway Patrol troopers provide tips to holiday drivers at Welcome Centers

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - When you’re hitting the road for Thanksgiving, state law enforcement wants to make sure you drive safe. South Carolina Highway Patrol was at the Welcome Center in Dillon County just off I-95 and others across the state to hand out safety material and talk with motorists traveling for the holiday, especially those from out of state.

“Coming into South Carolina, they might not know what our laws are on wearing seat belts or how children are supposed to be restrained in cars,” said Corporal Sonny Collins. “It’s just a good way for us to interact with people, talk with them and give them a good head start and a good safe start as they progress through our state.”

Thanksgiving is the busiest time of the year to travel on I-95. With a high volume of traffic, comes a higher chance of accidents. Last year there were 16 people killed while traveling during Thanksgiving.That’s the highest it has been since 2001. Cpl. Collins said he hopes to change that number.

“We hope this year we can bring those numbers down. We want to see zero. That is the goal because we want everybody to enjoy the holiday, but get the home safe,” Cpl. Collins said.

Motorists stopping by grabbed pamphlets, rulers, bracelets and more about South Carolina’s safety belt laws and child passenger laws.

There was also information with steps on how to safely buckle a child in the backseat and how to avoid a rollover crash.

With these travel safety items drivers are reminded that when it comes to traveling, safety comes first.

“When you have a travel day such as this… when you’re going to have three to four times the amount of traffic than is normally on the interstate, it’s just so important to make sure everyone’s doing the right thing,” Cpl. Collins said.

According to Cpl. Collins, Friday and Saturday are the best days to travel on your way back home after Thanksgiving to beat Sunday’s traffic.

