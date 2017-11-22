Deal Diva: ‘Travel Deal Tuesday’ the latest shopping holiday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You might score big on a TV or a game system this Black Friday, but you also might be able to land a getaway trip at a great price soon too.

Deal Diva Christel Bell explained how you can save if you are looking for travel deals, airfares, and hotels.

You have Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and now add “Travel Deal Tuesday” to the list. These are days traditionally when travel providers roll out some of their best prices in effort to kick off the holiday shopping season.



Black Friday is no longer the day to find deals on just TV's, electronics and other slashed-price products. Now travelers can cash in on some of the best prices for airfares, hotels and quick getaways.



While searching online for the deals, Christel found starting Thanksgiving Day, hotel giant Marriott and SPG will have its cyber sale. Rates for more than 3,500 properties in the U.S., Caribbean, and other hot travel spots will be at discounted prices.



Hyatt says it plans to launch a promotion called "The Places You Can Explore," which features discounts of up to 25 percent at more than 180 properties in Europe, Africa and other countries.

Hotels.com will offer an entire week of cyber sales which runs now through November 29. They also offer other discounted promotions. Also, travel sites like Expedia, and Priceline.com will offer promotion deals from 10 to 90 percent off select hotels.



You can land some smooth deals with Southwest Airlines vacations - save up to $125 on U.S. destinations when you use promo code SAVE 125 and 250 on international destinations.



Travel analysts Hopper.com says on Travel Deal Tuesday, November 28, you could score more than 40 percent off round trip flights both domestic and international. The website predicts round-trip flight prices for dozens of popular cities will be between $160 and $270 if you buy on Travel Deal Tuesday.



The Hopper app will use its flight price reports to track and analyze airfare from different destinations to help you choose when to fly and buy for the lowest cost.



According to the Hopper website, airlines offer major discounts because travel demand tends to die down following Thanksgiving. Most travelers have already booked their holiday airfare, but haven't started planning their winter getaways yet.



Christel also found that Westgate Resorts, which has locations in the Grand Strand, will have its biggest sale starting at midnight Thanksgiving Day. Discount employee rates will be available to the public for all its 27 properties nationwide. Special offers include rates starting at $30 per night at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, $76 per night at Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa in Orlando, Fla.



Of course with anything you buy during the holiday shopping season, understand the return policies and read the fine print before you buy. Some of the travel deals may have blackout dates, or you have use-before dates so make sure you know what you're getting before you click purchase.

