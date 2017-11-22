Last minute Thanksgiving shopping helps local business owners - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Last minute Thanksgiving shopping helps local business owners

By Ian Klein, Reporter
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The countdown to Turkey Day is underway; with less than 24 hours to go, plenty of people are making last-minute grocery stops.

That shopping made it a busy day for local business owners in Horry Country, especially for the grocery stores and local meat markets.

Last minute shoppers rushed to check items off their grocery list while supporting local business owners in the process.

“We are in a seasonal location and we understand that, so anytime we can get a push, whether that be a holiday or a rally or whatever brings the people down to the beach, Garden City beach specifically,” said Mike Hughes with Garden City Grocery.

If most of your heavy shopping is done and you are just looking for several items here and there, shopping local could save you a lot of time versus standing in the checkout line of major retailers.

Customers at Conway Fresh Meats wrapped around the parking lot and said it's the freshness that keeps them coming.

“They've got the best prices, they have the best meats that you can find,” said Donnie Green.

Both local store owners said customer service is always a must, not just during the holiday season, but year-round.

“We just try to keep everyone happy and keep them coming back,” said Jonathan Guyton with Conway Fresh Meats.

At Conway Fresh Meats, turkey was not their best seller. In fact, there were more orders for hog than turkey this year.

As businesses all throughout the Grand Strand start to close their doors for the holiday, store owners point out how important it is to take the time and shop locally, especially with Small Business Saturday right around the corner.

“Our locals are great supporters in the off-season and that's what keeps us moving,” said Hughes.

