TRAFFIC ALERT: Collision closes lanes at 30th Ave. S. and Hwy. 17 in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – All south bound lanes are shut down at 30th Avenue South and Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach due to a collision, according to officials.

A traffic alert from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety was sent at 5:49 p.m., advising drivers to avoid 30th Ave. S. and Hwy. 17 due to the south bound lane closures.

